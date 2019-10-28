Share:

KARACHI - Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have congratulated the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali festival. In his message, the governor said that Diwali is a festival of light and happiness. The Hindu community should specially pray for the prosperity and security of Pakistan and for independence Kashmir.

He said to eliminate extremism and terrorism from the society promoting interfaith harmony is the need of the hour.

He said all minority communities are completely free to celebrate religious rituals and festivals in Pakistan which is why the Hindu community, like other nations today, is celebrating its festival with great enthusiasm. Imran Ismail said that prayers for the security and prosperity of Pakistan at the prayers ceremony of the Hindu religion would lead the country towards further development and prosperity.

Dilwali celebrated in Kandhkot

Like other parts of the globe, Hindus celebrated their festival called Diwali with great enthusiasm and fervour throughout country. Diwali also known as Deepwaali is the Hindu festival of lights and is celebrated annually throughout the world.

The date of the festival is calculated according to Hindu lunar calendar.

On the day Hindus offer their prayers in their temples and other religious places besides illuminating their houses and streets. Mostly houses were drawn with Rangolis with different shapes and colours to welcome guests, relatives and beloved ones. Exchanging gifts is one of the main rituals of the festival.

Raja Gopi Chand, Akash, Nirmal and others said that Diwali festival promotes feeling of brotherhood and unity amid diversity. The Hindu culture teaches us to live in harmony with each other. People visit their colleagues, neighbours, relatives and friends and present gifts to them to strengthen their bond, they added.