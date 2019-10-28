Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has blacklisted a contractor Muhammad Farid Khan for his failure to provide food to Khuddam-ul-Hujjaj and Hajj Medical Mission in Saudi Aribia as per commitment during Hajj days.

According to spokesman of the Ministry, Farid Khan did not provide food on agreed rates of Rs650 per head.

The Ministry has blacklisted the contractor due to his inability to provide the food on agreed rates after his failure to satisfy the competent authority in personal hearing.

The contractor has also been debarred to participate or work in any government department.