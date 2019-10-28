Share:

HYDERABAD - Provincial Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza has said that the Sindh government is encouraging women to come forward to show their talent as they have equal rights, guaranteed by constitution. Unfortunately, there are hurdles for women in the society, which the government wants to remove to provide.

She was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Women and Child Protection Cell at women police station Bhitshah, Matiari District.

Hyderabad DIG Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, Chairperson Sindh Commission on Status of Women (SCSW) Nuzhat Shirin and Pirbhu Satyani, Regional Coordinator SPO Hyderabad, police officials, area notables and media persons were also present on the occasion.

Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO) under the MoU signed with SCSW provided furniture, required stationary, solar system and other facilities to the newly established cell, so the women police officials may feel easy to take up the cases related to women.

The purpose of establishing women and child protection cell was to encourage women police officials to deal with matters related to violation against children and women as per the law.

The minister expressed the hope that these women and child protection cells, working in different areas of Sindh deal with the cases through providing trainings to the women police officials about the laws.

She said the women police should have more strength. She realised that Sindh government could not initiate recruitment for police and other departments.

Thus, the women police stations are lacking staff but the gaps are being filled. She said women police officials have responsibility to lodge FIR. Women development department staff will also be available to support these officials at women police stations.

It is only way out to curb domestic violence and other women-related issues in the province, she said, adding that home-based workers should also have their union to raise their voice. Apart from that women workers associated with agriculture will be provided orientations about the laws. She said urban women may have easy access to institution to lodge complaints timely but rural women do not have the same. These women and child protection cells will help these women to come and lodge their complaints to remove the same.

Nuzhat Shirin, Chairperson SCSW talked about the role of women and child protection cells, saying these police officials after orientations will perform accordingly.

She said The Sindh Government is working to introduce the commission on harassment against women at workplace and educational institution. She quoted recent incidents in universities in which teachers are found guilty in harassment against their own students.

She said they are also initiating awareness raising sessions for girls in their institutes like colleges and universities so they may know the law and their rights to lodge complaint without fear.

She said reports are appearing in the press and social media about domestic violence, which should be controlled. Women police stations can play role to provide access to women.

Pirbhu Satyani, regional coordinator at SPO Hyderabad said they have provided facilities to this cell, keeping in mind that these police officials will feel easy to deal with women-related crimes in the society. After inauguration of cell, orientation session for women police stations staff was organised to create awareness about the laws.