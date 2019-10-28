Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat has said that the government was making efforts for unification of taxes and harmonisation in revenue collection in all four provinces while clarifications would be made on the tax related litigations and GST on services related matters.

Chairing a review meeting of the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) on Sunday, he said that new reforms would be introduced and all services would be brought in tax net, while tax exempted services would be made clear in the Act. He said reduction in withholding tax rate was attached with registration of the businesses with tax departments.

The minister said that reforms were initiated at provincial level for this purpose. He said tax management unit was being established in finance department to unify all provincial taxes collections. He appreciated the efforts of Punjab government in ease of doing business while tax system reforms would further improve Pakistan’s ranking in the world. He instructed issuance of tax clearance certificates to the taxpayers along with audit reports.

The PRA briefed the minister that a new system operating procedures (SOPs) were being evolved while technical staff would be hired on decision making and important positions.