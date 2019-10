Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00am to 02:00pm; New Waheeda Abad, Punjab House, MARVI road, Chatta, Khana East, Karor, NIH, Bari Imam, Pindi Point, Numble, Balawra, Asghar Mall, Said Pur Road, A-Block, Khurram Cly, Khurri Road, State Bank (Gulzar-e-Quaid), Service Road, Z Haq Road, City, Committe Chowk, Arya Mohallah, Gulishan Abad, Ratta, Gawalmandi, Jinnah Road, Mohan Pura, Iqbal Road, Race Course, Askari-11, Misrial Road, K Sir Syed, Bank Road-II, Jahangir Road, Rehmatabad-1, Jail Park-1, Model Town, RCCI Express, PEPSI, Sarwar Shaheed, National Park, Peoples Colony, Zeeshan Colony, Peshawar Road, Kamalabad, P&T Wani, Seham, Hamyoun Road, 502 Workshop, Dhamial-1, Shahjevan, Cantt, Sagri, Maj. Hanif, Ibrar Shaheed, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Choa, New Kalyam, Ghazan Khan, Mandra-II, Ketchery, Khunda, Ghauri, Attock Cantt, Soni, Paswal (Crusher), Qazi Abad, Mehfooz Shaheed, GBHP-II, WASIA, Gul Muhammad, Injra, Shadikhan, Musa, Jhang, Khour, Marri, Shakar Dara, People Colony, Hazro Bhoun, Kalar Kahar, Line Park, Sarkal, Mureed, Main Bazar, Dhudial City, Saigalabad, Ramman, Daultala, C.B.Khan, Sukho, P D Khan, Lilla Town, Rawal, Katas, Sagharpur, Dharabbi, Bilalabad, Akwal, Mogla, Lawa, Tamman, Multan Khurd, Patwali, Balkassar, Pipli, Sana Ullah Shahe, Sarai A.Gir, Shakreela, Mandi Bhalwal , F-6 Machine Moh, Pakwal, Dina-3 Rohtas, Madu Kalas, Padial, Mumtaz Shaheed, Bewal, CAP Ahsan Waseem, Chappar Sharif, Kountrilla, and Samote feeders 09:00am to 04:00pm, PTV-2, Industrial-1, Katarian, G-10 Sector, Holy Family, N United Steel Mill, M H Mill, Industrial-II, F Steel Mill, Karachi Company, Ittahad Steel Mill, Industrial-III feeders 08:00am to 04:00pm, International School, PTV-2, G-10/3 feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Nawab Abad, Balhoot, Banbola, feeders, 11:00am to 01:00pm, Jalala, and Wahdat Colony feeders 10:00am to 03:00pm, Kahuta City-1, Kahuta City-11, Punjar, Narh, KRL Colony, Hanif Shaheed, Lehtar-1, Maj. Riaz, Lalkurti, and Sadiqabad feeders 09:00am to 03:00pm, Thakra and Seham feeders 10:00am to 04:00pm, Shahdra, Bari Imam, Bhara Kahu and NIH feeders, 09:00am to 02:00pm, Dhamial, Thallian feeders and surrounding areas.