Iran said Monday that despite the death of the Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the ideology of the IS is still "alive" in the region, state IRIB TV reported.

The terrorist and extremist ideologies, like that of the IS, have served as the instruments by countries like the United States to their own ends, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi told IRIB.

"We do not consider the death of al-Baghdadi as an end to terrorism and the IS," said Mousavi.

"We warn that the ideology (of the IS) is still alive," and its followers may carry out destructive operations in the region, he said.

The Iranian official also said that the IS militants have been defeated by the regional governments and people.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday morning in a televised address at the White House that the IS leader al-Baghdadi was killed by the U.S. forces' raid in his compound in northern Syria.