KARACHI - Karachi Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has asked Sindh government to impose emergency in province to control dengue fever spread.

He advised government to make available free of charge dengue tests and medicines to affected people besides setting up a helpline to aware people in need for seeking help.

“Lip services are still in air for long while numbers of dengue patients are on rise despite government’s claims spending funds to millions of rupees for controlling disease,” he questioned.

Nearly 21 people have so been lost their lives while more than 7,000 patients are reportedly ailing in Karachi alone.

No any concrete measure has so far been taken to clean Karachi from scattered filth and overflowing gutters, the valid breeding spots of mosquitoes, he remarked.

In absence of a plan, social media talks, holding press conferences and seminars by Sindh health department cannot curb this menace, he warned.

Government hospitals are running out with medicines and lacking for providing proper health services to needy are mental agony to them.