ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Sunday warned the government of cancelling the agreement if it continues to detain the leaders and workers of the party.

While addressing the Kashmir Rally here, JUI-F Secretary General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that what the government was doing with them was beyond anybody’s thinking, saying that such attitude of the government can break off the deal with it.

Talking about the role of incumbent government over the Kashmir issue, he claimed that the Kashmir was slipped out of their hands due to the allegedly failed foreign policy of the government. He said that the incumbent government was responsible for what India has done with the special status of Kashmir.

In his comments on the detention of the leaders, he said that the government should stop arresting the JUI-F leaders as they were holding their protest peacefully.

Capital DIG denies they arrested the JUI-F leader

While talking to The Nation, senior leader of JUI-F Kamran Murtaza said that Mufti Kifayatullah had been arrested early Sunday, saying that he was arrested without even informing him before the arrest.

He further said that Mufti was arrested by Mansehra police without taking any permission from Islamabad, adding that conducting any raid or activity in someone else’s area needs the permission of the concerned department.

He said that the arrested JUI-F leader was shifted to Haripur jail.

On the other hand, the Islamabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqaruddin Syed, strongly denied reports of Kifayathullah’s arrest. In a statement shared by the Islamabad police spokesperson, he said that the Islamabad police had neither conducted any raid nor made any arrest.

According to details, the JUI-F leader was arrested under the 3-MPO by Mansehra police.

Last Monday, the police had arrested Maulana Shafiq-ur-Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Irshad from Shams Colony and seized banners for the JUI-F sit-in from their possession.

Police alleged that both the leaders were asking the people to participate in the JUI-F’s proposed anti-government “Azadi march” in Islamabad.

On Saturday last, it was reported that the Nadra had declared JUI-F leader, ex-minister and former senator Hafiz Hamdullah an alien, alleging that he had ‘fraudulently obtained’ his computerised national identity card (CNIC) that had now been cancelled. In this regard Hafiz Hamdullah has requested the interior ministry on Sunday to restore his National Identity Card (NIC).

Hafiz Hamdullah, the former Senator who was elected from the JUI-F’s platform from March 2012 to March 2018, said that he informed Mian Waheed-ud-Din, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Interior about his NIC’s cancellation.

Hamdullah had been elected as an MPA from Balochistan in the 2002 General Elections on a Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal ticket, and served as Provisional Health Minister from 2002 till 2005.

In March 2012 he was elected to the Senate on a general seat as a JUI-F candidate. His tenure ended in March of last year.