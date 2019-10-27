Share:

LOS ANGELES (CM): Kanye West isn’t planning to perform his old music again. The ‘Bound 2’ rapper recently unveiled his new album, ‘Jesus is King’, on Friday but with the new LP now out, Kanye doesn’t want to sing his existing tracks.

A source told TMZ that he will ‘’never perform his old tracks in their original form again’’ and whilst he’ll use the old beats, he’ll use ‘’more ‘G’ rated lyrics’’.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old rapper previously confessed he believes he is ‘’unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time’’.

He said: ‘’Give me some other examples where someone is saying what isn’t culturally what you’re supposed to say ... Give me an example where someone is saying what you’re not supposed to say. You don’t want to say it, do you liberal? And now - I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time. It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact. For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke to all liberals. Like, ‘No, not Kanye!’’’

Arnold: Terminator launched my career

LOS ANGELES (GN): Arnold Schwarzenegger says ‘The Terminator’ changed his career.

The 72-year-old bodybuilder turned actor - who starred in five out of six ‘Terminator’ movies - believes the 1984 original film launched his career into action movies. Arnold’s breakthrough role as the muscular warrior ‘Conan the Barbarian’ in 1982 earned him worldwide recognition, but the Austrian-American actor had bigger plans.

Talking to Hey U Guys, Arnie explained: ‘’Terminator to me is more than just a movie.

‘’It’s kind of like something that built my career because when I think about when I came from the ‘Conan the Barbarian’ kind of movies, the question was, can I go and do something that does not rely totally on the physical development and this ‘Mr. Universe’ physique type of thing, and so ‘Terminator’ came along and there was only, in the beginning of the movie was this, you know, the arrival scene where I was naked but the rest if the movie was always with clothes on and stuff like that, and that really turned my career around and made me be able to then get all of those kind of action movies.