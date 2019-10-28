Share:

Artists expressed their outrage on Monday as the organizers of the Karachi Biennale shared a statement that saying a controversial art installation was "not compatible" with its theme.

The theme was 'Ecology and the Environment', and the installation called 'The Killing Fields of Karachi'. From artist Adeela Suleman, the installation was at display in Karachi's Frere Hall, featuring symbolic gravestones that represented the 444 people killed allegedly through extra-judicial means at the behest of Rao Anwar, a senior Karachi police official.

The head of the Parks department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation said that the work was "vandalism", and could not be referred to as art.

The Biennale post read: “[We] feel that politicizing the platform will go against our efforts to bring art into the public and drawing artists from the fringe to the mainstream cultural discourse,” it said, adding, “while art is self-expression, the theme this year did not warrant political statement on an unrelated issue, as all artists have agreed to focus on ‘Ecology & the Environment’ within the framework of cultural sensitivities.”

On Twitter, many have said that the team behind the Karachi Biennale was simply trying to redeem itself in the eyes of the government. Its editorial board had already approved Suleman's installation.

Academic Nida Kirmani said that ecology was "broadly interpreted to include the human ecology of the city." Saying that the statement was not reflecting the political nature - and history - of art, she tweeted that their statement did not "hold water".

Anthropologist Aimun Rizvi called the move outright "repulsive" on Twitter.