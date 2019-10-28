Share:

SIALKOT - The district administration took out a big Kashmir Solidarity Rally which began from Sialkot Kutchery and ended at congested Allama Iqbal Chowk Sialkot city after passing through the main inter-city roads. Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Umer Sher Chatta jointly led this rally. The participants were carrying agitational banners and placards. They expressed complete solidarity with oppressed people of the Held Valley. On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq said that the human rights violations, genocide and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people in landlocked Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Occupant Jammu and Kashmir was enough to shake the conscience of the world. He said that Pakistan will continue its complete moral, ethical, diplomatic and political support to the oppressed Kashmiri people besides taking up the Kashmir Issue most effectively at all the international forums against India. Various meetings were held at Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial , Uggoki, Bajwat, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda and surrounding areas. Dr Shakeel Thakur, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot District, Arif Mehmood Sheikh (JI spokesperson Sialkot District), local JI leaders Arshad Mehmood Baggu, Mian Masud Fareed, Sheukh Attiqur Rehman said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful, as the sun of freedom of the Held valley from Indian yoke will rise soon. They said that the peace could never be promoted in South Asia without solving the prolonged delayed burning issue of Held Kashmir. They termed Kashmir a key to peace. They urged the Pakistan government to adopt a solid policy regarding the Kashmir dispute with India. They strongly criticized the imposition of curfew in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, terming it a larger scale violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army. They added the sacrifices of the hundreds of the thousands of the Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful in shape of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke, as the Kashmir Issue has reached near its peaceful amicable solution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. They said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon.

PAT flays JUI-F march

Okara -A Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) central Punjab leader criticized JU-F protest rally and said that the protestors must turn their protest in favour of the Kashmiri brethren and farmers. “A few people, who had been raising their voices in favour of the Parliament’s sacredness are now using quite condemnable langue against national institutions,” said Qari Mazhar Sial Advocate vice president. He said Maulan Fazlur Rahman had gone beyond his limits in using misnomers and abuses against all national institutions. They were unable to identify democracy and were going to stage sit-in, he said. Today the individuals responsible for the bloodshed of Model Town had been befallen by ever-increasing incurable diseases, he said. Their benefit-gaining politics had now come to an end, he said. He said Awami Tehreek had always stood with the country and the nation in all difficult times. He was talking to journalists. He said the Pakistan Awami Tehreek would fully participate in the Local Bodies elections. He said Fazlur Rahman had been working on anti Pakistan foreign agenda. His protest and sit-in had virtually no meaning, he said. He had target of personal benefit and make loss to the Kashmir Cause. He said the Kashmir cries had shattered the whole of India. But the anti Pakistan elements did not was Pakistan to raise voice of Kashmir.