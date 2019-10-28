Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal has said that the logical conclusion of mega corruption cases is the top most priority of the Bureau and its officers.

While chairing a meeting to review operational methodology of NAB here on Sunday, he said that NAB’s effective anti-corruption strategy by adopting the “Accountability for All” Policy as per law is yielding excellent results.

He said that 59 percent people have shown confidence on NAB as per report of Gillani and Gallop Survey. He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the figures of same period of 2019. The comparative figures for the last 23 months are also indicative of NAB’s excellent performance of NAB. He said that NAB has filed 600 corruption references in accountability courts during the tenure of present leadership of NAB and recovered Rs71 billion which is a record performance. Besides 1210 corruption references of Rs 900 billion are already under trial in the courts.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB has perfected its procedures, besides prescribing timeline of 10 months for efficient, effective and disposal of cases from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court as per law.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB. He said that NAB has signed an MoU with China to oversee CPEC projects being conducted in Pakistan. He said that youth is our future; NAB has signed an MoU with Higher Education Commission in order to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age. Over 50,000 Character Building Societies have been established in colleges and universities of the country. He said that Transparency International (TI), PILDAT, Mishal, and World Economic forum have appreciated NAB’s efforts in eradication of corruption.