MITHI - Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has again held Thari parents responsible for the deaths of the infants in the desert region saying that trend of the child marriages should be discouraged to avoid more fatalities of the newborns and underweight children.

Dr Azra was speaking to the local journalists in Chhachhro taluka hospital after visiting various health units in Chhacchhro and Dahli talukas.

Dr Azra said that the Sindh government in collaboration with Unicef were posting the trained nurses and staffers in 65 dispensaries across the district to provide the modern required facilities by establishing the Mother and Child Health Centres. She said that such centres would greatly help expecting mothers and newborns babies adding she said that the remaining centres would soon be opened.

Dr Azra said that during her visit to six dispensaries and inaugurated such modern centers in Chhachhro Kheme-Jo-Par and other remote villages of Thar.

She said that the Sindh government over the years had done enough for the people of Thar by providing the required medical facilities both in the towns and at the union councils level, adding that newborns would continue to die as long as girls of young ages with no awareness would continue to be made brides.

Dr Pechehu said that methods of the birth control and space in bearing the children was the need of the hour.

There are number of the programme being launched in the district to guide and train the nurses and others staffers of both health and population welfare departments to guide both males and females of the region, she added.

She again asked the media to report sensibly and with responsibility with regard to child deaths in the desert district so both Sindh government and those organisations interested in addressing the root cause of main reasons behind such situations.

She also warned the doctors and paramedics to perform their duties honestly since they were getting salaries and other perks almost double than rest parts of the province after Sindh government had begun to give them hard allowances.

MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro speaking on the occasion said that PPP Government was committed to provide all the basic issues of the entire district without any discrimination. He said that the recent historic public organised by PPP leaders and the commitments of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had doubled the joys of Tharis, who had already a great wet year due to heavy rains.

The officials of the health and other departments were also present during the day-long visit of Sindh health minister.