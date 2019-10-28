Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Rehman Malik yesterday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was killer of Kashmiris.

“Modi’s brutalities on Kashmiris are going unchecked by the UNGA and international human rights organizations,” he said unveiling his poem written to mark the ‘Black Day.’

In the poem, he has given his heartfelt poetic expression titled “Kashmir is till bleeding even today.”

He said that UNGA should come to help the helpless Kashmiris otherwise “it should shut its shop in New York under the US.”