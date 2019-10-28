Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani met in Parliament House, this morning.

The meeting was held in wake of the order of honorable Islamabad High Court regarding appointment of members of Election Commission of Pakistan.

It was resolved that the issue in question would be discussed and determined in accordance with Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and rules of procedure of the Parliamentary Committees.

It was decided that further discussion would be carried out tomorrow in presence of Minister for law and Justice, Minster for Parliamentary Affairs and Attorney General for Pakistan.