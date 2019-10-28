Share:

KARACHI - After battling a long illness, famed Naat Khawan Yousuf Memon passed away in Karachi on Sunday, said the deceased’s family.

Yousuf’s son Hussain Memon said that his father had issues while breathing and was undergoing treatment for it.

He added that the naat khuwan’s funeral prayers will be held on Monday in Karachi’s Pahari Mosque, Saheed-e-Millat Road after Zuhr prayers.

Yousuf Memon had taken part in numerous gatherings where he recited his poems in praise of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). A few famous naats recited by him included ‘Maire Kamli Wale Ki Shan’ and ‘Huzoor Koi Aisa Intizam’. The deceased left behind a wife, 2 sons and one daughter.