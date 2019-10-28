Share:

Toba Tek Singh/HAFIZABAD/Bahawalpur/SARGODHA-A black day was observed in the district to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims as well as to vent resentment and indignation against the unlawful occupation of Jammu & Kashmir State by the Indian imperialists for the last 72 years.

The day dawned with a moment of silence, bringing traffic on the roads to a halt for a minute as a mark of solidarity and support for Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

Political, social, and human rights activists held rallies in all cities of the district. A big rally was led by PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi,PTI central vice president Choudry Muhammad Ashfaq,deputy commissioner Mohsin Rashid and district police officer waqar Shoaib Qureshi. In their speeches leaders demanded the UN to force India to lift the curfew and communication blockade and implement its relevant resolutions on Kashmir. PML-N also took out a rally at here which was led by MNA junaid Anwar Choudry and former MPA Amjad Ali Javed.

A big rally was taken out from the District Complex which was attended among others by MNA Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, MPA Mamoon Jafar Tarar, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza, DPO Sajid Kiyani and large number of social, religious and political workers, members of civil society, teachers and employees of different departments. The participants holding black flags, posters to express their anger against the Indian for making the Kashmiris their slaves.

They raised vociferous slogans against the Indian rulers for committing atrocities on the hapless men and women of Occupied Kashmir who were groaning under the Indian subjugation. They also called upon the world powers particularly United Nations not to remain silent spectators and take serious notice of the barbarities of the Hitler Modi and ensure right of self-determination according to the aged-old UN resolution.

The participants paraded up to Jinnah Chowk on Gujranwala road and assured the Kashmiri Muslims that the nation was fully united to struggle for getting their independence from the Indian banias.

Rallies were taken out in several areas of Bahawalpur in protest against Indian occupation in Kashmir and victimizing people of occupied Kashmir of prolonged lockdown and violence.

A rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Office. The rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ehsan Ullah Jamali and other officials marched on city roads and reached GPO Chowk. The participants of the rally had held banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India. A protesting rally was also taken out from Deputy Commissioner, Rahimyar Khan Office. The rally led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rahimyar Khan, Dr. Jahanzeb Hussain marched on city roads.

It was participated in by Assistant Commissioner, Chaudhary Aitazaz Anjum, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dr. Sakhawat Ali Randhawa, Deputy Director (Development), Chaudhary Talib Hussain, Principal, Government Khawaja Fareed College Rahimyar Khan, Prof-Dr. Ajmal Bhatti and others. The rally was also participated in by personnel of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, government employees of several departments, doctors, lawyers, traders and civil society members.

A huge rally was taken out to observe Kashmir Black Day here on Sunday. Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gill, Provincial Secretary Faisal Farooq Cheema, MPA Iftkhar Hussain Gondal led the rally while traders, relic leaders, lawyers students, government employees and officers abundantly participated in the rally.

The rally commenced from Company Bagh and concluded at Shaheen Chowk. Meanwhile opposition political parties also held protest rally and express solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims. PPP former federal minister of state Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi, PMLN MNA Ch. Hamid Hameed and JUI F leader Rao Abdul Qayyum led the rally which started from Jamia Mosque Block No.1 and ended at Shaheen Chowk after marching at different bazaars and roads. A great number of political workers were present there.