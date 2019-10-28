Share:

Using the services of a Canadian company, Pakistan is set to introduce a nationwide internet monitoring system, as leaked by a report published in Coda Story.

On behalf of the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), the report details that the web monitoring system will record communications, traffic, and call data across the nation.

The contract, according to Coda, is worth 18.5 billion USD, and was signed in December 2018. Although journalists had questioned the government earlier if Pakistan was seeking to implement some kind of monitoring system, the government denied any such measures - until the Coda Story article forced it to admit that there was indeed an ongoing project set to introduce a surveillance system.

The Canadian firm, named Sandvine, is introducing the technology through a Pakistani company called Inbox Business Technologies.

Other nations, such as China and Iran, use intensive monitoring systems to clamp down on internet political action that is critical of their governments' actions.

The journalists behind the Coda Story read this system as another step in the increasingly repressive political environment within Pakistan. In this year alone, Pakistan dropped 3 ranks on a Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, becoming one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

