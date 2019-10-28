Share:

LONDON - Wolverhampton Wanderers shared the spoils for the sixth time in 10 Premier League games as Jonny equalised in the second half to earn them a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Sunday.

A dull first half came alive when Jamaal Lascelles met a cross from Federico Fernandez with a thumping header to put the hosts ahead in the 37th minute. Wolves were far more threatening after the break and Jonny fired home from close range in the 73rd minute after Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka flapped at a cross.

The visitors looked the more likely winners, especially after Newcastle had Sean Longstaff sent off on 82 minutes for a rash challenge on Ruben Neves, but a draw was a fair result. Newcastle remained in 17th spot while Wolves, now unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions, are 11th. The hosts began the day level with third-bottom Southampton who dropped below Newcastle into the relegation zone after being hammered 9-0 by Leicester City on Friday.

With Wolves having been in Europa League action on Thursday in Bratislava it was a chance for Newcastle to claim three points for only the second time at home this season and put a little daylight between themselves and the other strugglers. But they did not offer enough against a Wolves side who took 45 minutes to get going. It looked good when Lascelles timed his leap to perfection to power a header past Rui Patricio.

Newcastle failed to take the momentum of the goal into the second half, however, and Wolves, with a tweak to their 3-5-2 formation to get Adama Traore further forward to support the strikers, began to dominate. It still looked as though Steve Bruce’s side might hold out but when Matt Doherty hoisted over a cross that Dubravka could only claw away the ball fell for Jonny to fire home.

Jetro Willems drilled a low shot just past the Wolves post as Newcastle tried to respond. Longstaff could have few complaints at receiving his marching orders, sliding in with his foot raised on Neves. Wolves sensed a chance and Doherty came closest to earning them the win when he glanced a header wide in stoppage time.

Earlier, Chelsea hammered Burnley 4-2 at Turf Moor, as the Blues continued their fine recent form under Frank Lampard. The west London side won their seventh game in a row in all competitions, with goals from Willian and Pulisic (x3) proving to be enough to see the away side claim all three points this weekend.

The win now means that Lampard’s men have won their last four games in the Premier League, something that means the Blues currently sit in fourth place in the league table on 20 points. It was a brilliant overall performance from the Blues, as they firmly put Burnley to the sword on their own turf (excuse the pun!).A number of Chelsea’s players had absolutely stormers, with the best performer on the night clearly being USA international Christian Pulisic.

The former Dortmund man scored a perfect hat-trick, as he proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time. Following this treble from Pulisic, Chelsea set Premier League history, as they’re now the only team ever to have two players aged 21 or under score league hat-tricks in the same season.

This stat should fill Chelsea fans with immense confident going forward, as it not only shows that Lampard is fully behind backing his side’s younger players, but also that these young players are good enough as well.

Chelsea 4-2 Burnley

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle