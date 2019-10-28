Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Pakistan was incomplete sans Kashmir as it was the jugular vein of the country.

Addressing a hunger-strike camp organised by National Press Club (NPC), she said that Kashmiris would never be left on the mercy of Indians. Pakistan government was pleading the case of Kashmiris vociferously and will continue to do so – presenting their case, she said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recorded a special message in connection with the Black Day, she said, adding, that Prime Minister has already promised to plead the case of Kashmiris in the world.

Each Pakistani should contribute in exposing the real face of India, she said and added that 72 years have already passed despite atrocities of (RSS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and presence of 900,000 occupied forces in Held Kashmir.

India has miserably failed to suppress the voice of Kashmiris, she said.

Every conspiracy to usurp the rights of Kashmiris was being foiled, she added.

Prime Minister has reiterated his resolve to continue shaking the conscience of the world, she stated.

Says real face of India has been exposed

Appreciating the struggle of APHC, especially the struggle of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and his wife Mashaal Malik, who were braving Indian State terrorism, she said that Kashmiris were living in state of siege.

“Their children were not allowed to go to schools, they were not allowed to get medicine. The deprived children were waiting for the world’s help with the sense of deprivation,” she stated.

She said that the resolutions of United Nations were not being implemented despite the passage of 72 years.

The hunger strike camp shows that the whole nation was with Kashmiris and all parties were united for the cause of Kashmir as the dream of Kashmiris become part of Pakistan would come into reality soon, she said.

She urged Mashaal Malik and companions to end hunger strike, stating that All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was not alone and whole Pakistani nation was with them in their just struggle.