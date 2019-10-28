Share:

Abu Dhabi - An event was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi on sunday to observe ‘Kashmir Black Day’. A large number of Kashmiri and Pakistani community members living in Abu Dhabi attended the function. His Excellency Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE Ghulam Dastgir presided over the function. Special messages of the President and Prime Minister on the ‘Kashmir Black Day’ were read out during the event. In his address, Ambassador Ghulam Dastgir lauded the heroic struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination. He said that the Black Day was observed to remind the nation and the world about illegal occupation of Kashmir and highlight the plight of the Kashmiris in IOK. He said that, on this day, the people of Pakistan renew their resolve to continue their support for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters till their legitimate aspirations for realization of right to self-determination is achieved in accordance with the UN resolutions and their wishes.