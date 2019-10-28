Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Council for Research and Water Resources (PCRWR) has planned to expand the scope of "Irrigation Advisory SMS Service for the Farmers" by increasing the number of registered farmers from existing 20,000 to 100,000 farmers till the year 2020. The service was launched on April 18, 2016 as an outcome of international collaboration extended by University of Washington (UW) and NASA with an aim to help reduce over-watering and enhance crop yields for Pakistani farmers. The University of Washington is providing real time daily Potential Evapotranspiration (ET) and precipitation for entire Pakistan using NASA's remotely sensed data. PCRWR determined crop coefficients (KC) for different crops in different agro-climatic zones of Pakistan. “PCRWR has planned to extend its irrigation advisory service to 100,000 farmers till the next year for facilitating the farmers of irrigated areas through international and national coordination”, PCRWR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashraf said this while talking to APP on Sunday.