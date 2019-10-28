Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued new directives to all TV channels regarding analyses, views and discussion on sub-judice matters.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the regulatory authority said it has taken cognizance of various speculative TV talk shows whereby anchorpersons, in violation of code of conduct, have tried to malign the judiciary and its decision with mala fide intension. The court sought a report of PEMRA actions on such violations with reprimand.

The court also noticed that some anchorpersons/journalists held speculative discussion on October 25, 2019 on some TV channels and alleged a purported deal with regard to bail granted to Nawaz Sharif on October 26, 2019. This was believed to be an attempt to tarnish the image and integrity of the superior courts and to make their judgment controversial.

A number of show cause notices were also issued to channels for holding such programs to derogate and malign judiciary and institutions. Instead of correction, it seems that some TV channels are deliberately violating instructions to tranish the Credibility of Regulator before appellate forums, it said.

It further said, TV channels should ensure deployment of effective time delay mechanism and an impartial and Independent Monitoring Commtltce/Editorial Board be constituted as required under clause I7 of Electronic Media (Programs and Advertisement) Code of Conduct 2015.