LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday conducted province-wide inspection of sugar mills to ensure compliance with food safety measures and standards before start of the crushing seasons. PFA Director General Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that the food safety teams of the authority visited 44 sugar mills in a daylong operation and inspected 40 mills, as four mills were found closed. He said the teams examined 18 mills in Lahore Zone, 13 in south Punjab and nine in Rawalpindi Zone. Teams visited different sections of the mills and inspected storage and hygiene arrangements. During the operation, the PFA watchdog teams served warning notices for improvements at the sugar mills , he added. The purpose of the drive was to control the contamination of chemicals in it that is used usually during its preparatory process, as well as to make sure the implementation of food regulations, he said and added that the provincial food regulatory body would take strict action who would not follow the PFA act.

Meanwhile, the food authority was taking all preventative measures and necessary steps for bright future of the food industry in Pakistan, he added.