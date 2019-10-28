Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to completely put an end to the Information Ministry’s interference in the operations of Pakistan Television (PTV).

As per details, a meeting was held under the chair of PM Khan which decided to entirely cease the involvement of the Information Ministry in PTV, Radio Pakistan and Shalimar Broadcasting.

As per the move, all decisions in the state-run television will be taken by the PTV board and the ministry would not be even allowed to review those decisions. PTV would independently run its all financial as well as administrative matters.

PM Khan said the Information Ministry would only provide PTV with policy and editorial guidelines. The board of directors of PTV and Shalimar Broadcasting would also be merged.