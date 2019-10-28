Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to take strict action against criminal elements and said the government will back the officials in case they face any pressure.

He was chairing a meeting in Lahore on Monday to overview the law and order situation in Punjab.

Inspector General Punjab gave a detailed briefing to the participants of the meeting on steps taken to stop crimes in the province, action against criminal elements, change in police station culture, professional training of police personnel,encouragement of officials of good repute, amendments in laws and public awareness campaign against criminals.

PM Imran Khan also directed to launch an extensive public awareness campaign against child abuse in order to eradicate this crime.

The Prime Minister while referring to the incidents of child abuse in Kasur and Chunian said he is deeply grieved over the occurrences. He said such crimes invite wrath of God.

Imran Khan directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and authorities concerned to visit Kasur, Chunian and other affected areas and meet with the local Ulemas, affluent people, school teachers and parents to highlight the proper training of children to avoid such incidents, besides creating awareness to identify the elements involved in such crimes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was apprised of clear action plan under an integrated strategy against elements involved in child abuse and child pornography within six months.