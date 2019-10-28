Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan hit out at the opposition again on Monday by saying that he will not be blackmailed, and no matter what strategy they adopt he will not give an NRO to anyone.

The prime minister said this while addressing a ceremony after laying the foundations for the Baba Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib.

“Kartarpur is the Madina of the Sikh community and Nankana Sahib is their Makkah,” said the prime minister as a rebuttal to the opposition’s calls that Pakistan should have not opened the Kartarpur Corridor due to India's human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Imran added that no matter how bad relations Pakistan has with India the Sikh’s love Guru Nanak and that Pakistan should never stop them. He cited the example of Saudi Arabia saying that even the Riyadh does not bar any Muslims from visiting the holy sites in the kingdom no matter how bad the relations they have with their country.

While talking about former premier Nawaz Sharif’s health, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his arch–rival had lauded the medical services being provided to him. He added that he himself cannot guarantee his own life then how can he give guarantees on the former premier’s life.

Imran said he read the news today that the court had asked the federal and provincial government’s if they can give guarantees on Nawaz Sharif’ life. He added that he himself cannot assure his own life till tomorrow then how can give guarantees about others.

The premier informed the crowd that Islam has said that life and death is in Allah’s hands, and humans can only try.

Imran added that they got doctors from Karachi and specially sent the CEO of Shaukat Khannum hospital to examine the former premier. He repeated that they can only try and humans cannot give guarantees on life and death