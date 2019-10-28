Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to perform inauguration of Nankana University at Nankana Sahib on Monday (today).

The inauguration coincides with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikh religion.

After the inauguration of Nankana University, the prime minister will fly to Lahore to attended important meetings here.

He will also have separate meetings with the Punjab governor and the Punjab chief minister besides chairing six meetings on varying subjects.