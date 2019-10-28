Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a day-long visit to Lahore and Nankana Sahib today (Monday).

During his visit to Nankana Sahib , the Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University. The Prime Minister will then reach Lahore.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. PM Imran will preside over meetings on health reforms, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and law and order situation.

He will be briefed on the latest health condition of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and MIT Act.