ISLAMABAD, - Power generating machinery imports during first four months of current financial year reduced by 8.91% as compared the corresponding period of the last year. According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, power generating machinery imports came down from US $342,814 million in first four months of last financial year to US $312,280 million of the same period of current financial year. During the period from July-September 2019, imports of office machine incl.data proc equip: reduced by 13.56% worth $100,093 million imported as compared the imports valuing $115,792 million of same period of last year, it added. Meanwhile, construction and mining machinery imports decreased by 60.68%, worth $33,713 million as compared the imports of valuing $85,741 million of the corresponding period of last year.