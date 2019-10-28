Share:

KHANEWAL - The Qul ceremony of the sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and the mother of MNA Syed Zahoor Hussain Qureshi was held in Chak No 144/15-L near here on Sunday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, ministers, parliamentarians, senior politicians, notables of the area and general public attended the Qul ceremony.

‘Quran Khawani’ was also held and special prayers were offered for the departed soul.

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel and others addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Tariq Jameel said that five time prayers were obligatory for Muslims. He also highlighted the philosophy of death and life.

Parliamentary Secretary Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen, Aleem Khan, Chief Whip Malik Aamir Dogar, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Provincial Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, MPA Ali Abbas Shah, Javed Akhtar Insari, MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan, Haider Zaman Qureshi, Moeen Uddin Riaz Qureshi, Zohaib Gilani, Khalid Javed Warraich, Former Provincial Minister Ehsan Uddin Qureshi, MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha, MPA Saleem Labor, DPO Khanewal Faisal Shahzad, SP Syed Bahar Shah, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry and a large number of people attended the Qul ceremony.

The ministers and parliamentarians condoled with Shah Mehmood Qureshi on his sister’s death and also offered fateha for the departed soul.