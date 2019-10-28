Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has devised a concrete plan to enhance share of Renewable Energy (RE) in the exiting energy mix by 30 per cent till 2030 adding that Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) has already approved the draft of new Alternative Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy. Official sources told APP here Sunday that the draft ARE Policy 2019 aimed at creating a conducive environment supported by a robust framework for the sustainable growth of ARE sector in Pakistan and increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix in order to achieve the strategic objectives of energy security, cheaper power generation and environmental protection. They said the policy framework had an all-inclusive approach and stipulates an active role and participation of provincial governments at all stages of ARE developments.