ISLAMABAD-The government has devised a concrete plan to enhance share of renewable energy in the existing energy mix by 30 per cent till 2030 adding that Alternative Energy Development Board has already approved the draft of new Alternative Renewable Energy Policy.

Official sources told APP that the policy framework had an all-inclusive approach and stipulates an active role and participation of provincial governments at all stages of ARE developments. For the first time, a very ambitious yet workable policy had been attempted to tap the indigenous resources of the country, they said.

The government also has a plan to install five solar and hybrid plants, with accumulative generation capacity of 500 megawatts, in different areas of Balochistan to meet increasing electricity needs of the province.

Three solar plants each of 100 MW would be set up in various districts of Balochistan and 200 MW plan at the Habibullah coastal power station, they said.

According to report of International Energy Agency, the renewable energy was booming and nearly a third of the earth’s electricity would come from renewable by 2024.Renewable power capacity was expected to jump by 50 per cent globally in the next five years. The cost of solar power has also been continuously plunging.