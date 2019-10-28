Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday called for lifting curfew in occupied Kashmir and said the international community should realise volatility of the situation in the held valley.

He said that international organisations should take notice of Indian acts of “genocide” in occupied valley, adding that Pakistanis paid salute to the struggle of Kashmiri brethren for freedom.

“The entire nation will stand by Kashmiris till the last drop of blood,” he remarked while talking to a delegation led by Azad Kashmir leaders Sajjad Hussain Jaral, Amin Ali Jaral and Mukhtar Ahmad Lone at Governor’s House.

The governor said that Indian restrictions on communication and suppression of lifesaving medical care should be eased and the international community should fulfill its responsibilities towards Kashmir and stop Indian atrocities and human rights abuses in the disputed region.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the international community should break its silence over India’s human rights violations in occupied Kashmir to achieve the dream of a durable peace in the region. He said that India despite severe human rights violations in occupied Kashmir could not suppress Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom. He said that 100,000 people have been martyred in Kashmir and 11,000 Kashmiri women have been raped, whereas the number of widows has increased to 22,000 in Kashmir.

The governor said that Pakistanis were ready to render any sacrifice for Kashmiris, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively raised voice for Kashmir freedom at international forums. The Kashmir issue should be resolved as per resolutions of the United Nations because durable peace could not be restored in the region until resolution of the Kashmir issue, he concluded.