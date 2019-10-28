Share:

Islamabad - Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Ahmed Al-Maliki called on Pakistan Muslin League (PML-Q) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at their residence in Islamabad on Sunday.

The Saudi envoy inquired about the welfare of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and congratulated him on his health recovery.

Thanking Saudi Ambassador for his visit, Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are immortal. “Saudi monarchs and people have wholeheartedly supported their Pakistani brethren in every difficult time and Pakistani people have deep sentiments of love and respect for Khadmain Harmain Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdel Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman,” they added.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Defence Ministers Pervez Khattak, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Ch Wajahat Hussain, Moonis Elahi, Ch Gulzar and Provincial Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir were also present during the meeting.