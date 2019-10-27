Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad police on Sunday reviewed overall security arrangements made to maintain law and order in the city especially in the context of agreement between JUI-F and district administration Islamabad about protest venue. The formal review of the arrangements was made in a meeting presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and attended by all DIGs, AIG Special Branch, SSP (Traffic) and Zonal SPs. Police said the security plan in the city was reviewed and finalised after agreement between JUI-F and district administration and it was decided to take every possible step to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. The IGP Islamabad said that Islamabad police is ready to handle any kind of situation and morale of every personnel of the force is high. He said that security steps would be taken in the ambit of law and law and order situation would be maintained. Meanwhile, a police source said that extra deployment will be maintained throughout the capital especially at entry and exit points of the city, the police source said. The personnel of other law enforcement agencies would assist Islamabad police while duty rosters of cops have been also compiled, he added. Police source said that leaves of the personnel have been cancelled in view of Azadi march announced by JUI-F. The leaves have been cancelled to ensure the availability of enough personnel for security and traffic arrangements during the march, the source maintained. The personnel of the Anti-Riot Unit of the Islamabad police have been trained at the Police Line headquarters. Special sessions were organised on a daily basis to train police officers for handling crowd and to address any untoward situation.

Police officers have instructed the personnel to ensure their own safety during the mass gatherings besides barring those trying to disturb law and order situation. Moreover, the SP of various zones have been directed to lead the contingents and remain present with them on the main points for encouragement.

He said that IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has also conducted meetings with police heads of cities neighbouring Islamabad and a coordinated strategy has been chalked out to tackle situation. The source said that security has been put on high alert in capital and personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police have been assigned duties to guide road users.