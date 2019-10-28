Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Shah Hussain Shah missed bronze medal at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2019 as he lost his bout to World No 4 Shady Elnahas of Canada on late Saturday. The Canadian beat World No. 73 Japan-based judoka by ippon from a ko-uchi-gake and claimed third place, according to information received here. Shah finished fifth in the event as there were two bronze medal bouts in his weight category (-100kg).

“This is the highest ever achievement by any Pakistani Judoka at such a topflight world competition. The spectacular performance will better his Olympics as well as world rankings,” Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) president Col Junaid Alam said while commenting on Shah’s performance. He said that the federation would field Shah in a series of more events to enable him amass maximum points to earn a spot in 2020 Tokyo Olympics. According to the PJF president, Shah’s performance had been outstanding at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and as a result of that Pakistan finished at the 30th position in the event where around judokas from 100 countries took part. “We sent only Shan and Amina Toyoda. No coach or official accompanied them. Whereas Indian contingent consisted of 14 judokas, but it (India) finished at the 40th position.” Earlier, Shah benefitted by getting bye in the first round, while in the second round he won with wazari against World No. 55 Savytskiy Anton of Ukraine. In the third round, which was pre-quarter final, Shah played aggressively against World No. 28 Khurramov Mukhammad Karim of Uzbekistan and made him disqualified being extra defensive.