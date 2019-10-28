Share:

SIALKOT - Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Dr Zahid Ghani Dar has said that the sacrifices of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful in shape of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke.

The Kashmir Issue has reached near its peaceful amicable solution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. They said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon. He stated this while addressing an important meeting of the Kashmiri people held here today on the eve of Black Day here today.

Dr Zahid Ghani Dar expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and said that the early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak Sub Continent, as this prolonged delayed Kashmir dispute has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

He also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the landlocked Held Valley.

He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

He revealed that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. He urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurize India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Occupied Jammu& Kashmir.