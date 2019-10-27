- 11:16 PM | October 28, 2019 Karachi Biennale criticized for response to Rao Anwar installation
- 10:51 PM | October 28, 2019 Iran says IS ideology still alive after Baghdadi's death
- 10:19 PM | October 28, 2019 Baton-wielding force not to be allowed to march on Islamabad: KP minister
- 9:06 PM | October 28, 2019 Bilawal still in trauma over Larkana's defeat: Firdous Ashiq
- 8:49 PM | October 28, 2019 Lahore: Woman killed by husband in domestic dispute
- 8:42 PM | October 28, 2019 Cyclone warning leads to swimming bar in Karachi
- 8:25 PM | October 28, 2019 Bilawal demands health facilities for Zardari at par with Nawaz’s
- 6:39 PM | October 28, 2019 PM Imran decides PTV to operate sans Ministry’s interference
- 6:08 PM | October 28, 2019 PM Imran orders to take strict anti-criminal steps
- 5:36 PM | October 28, 2019 NA Speaker meets Chairman Senate
- 5:36 PM | October 28, 2019 PM Khan lays foundation stone for Baba Guru Nanak University
- 4:48 PM | October 28, 2019 Nationwide internet monitoring system to be deployed
- 4:48 PM | October 28, 2019 Want to see minorities prosper economically: Usman Buzdar
- 3:18 PM | October 28, 2019 Daesh spokesman killed in new raid following death of Al-Baghdadi
- 2:19 PM | October 28, 2019 AC declares Salman Shahbaz proclaimed offender in money-laundering case
- 2:13 PM | October 28, 2019 Coach Misbahul Haq wants team to show consistency in tour to Australia
- 1:25 PM | October 28, 2019 PM Khan says won't give NRO to anyone
- 12:28 PM | October 28, 2019 Iraq: Death toll hits 74 as anti-gov’t protests resume
- 12:13 PM | October 28, 2019 LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz's bail plea till Oct 29
- 11:20 AM | October 28, 2019 AC extends judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan, Miftah Ismail till Nov 19
