ISLAMABAD-The federal capital seems to have finally caught onto the fad of having new hip and happening cafes and restaurants!

The Food Bazaar by Go Organic, a new cafe located at Beverly Centre is the latest entry offering the best one stop cafe for food in Islamabad catering to all kinds of fabulous cuisine under one roof. Owned by Hamza Abdul Rehman Sheikh and Hashim Habib Ullah Sheikh, the cafe was launched with a bang at a red carpet event handled by Isloo PR guru Rezz Aly Shah of Rezz PR and hosted by Natasha Hussain and models.

The menu at The Food Bazaar by Go Organic includes Desi Corner that caters from Veal Nehari to Sarro Saag and Makae Roti, to Oriental Menu that includes Chinese Bowls to Khow Suey, to amazing choice of burgers with a signature burger Triple Bypass Burger which is a must for all. Go Organic owners earlier set up a restaurant at the same venue, but have now reinvented it with the concept of introducing Islooites to better food and better variety with new branding called The Food Bazaar by Go Organic.

The owners said “The chef has been given one year training on how to cook food with all organic ingredients so rest assured, you will consume nothing processed.” Hamza added that as a child he travelled the world and loved the various cuisines and wanted to open a restaurant of his own that serves specialties from all over, all under one roof. So, his dream came true as he got one of his own in downtown Islamabad in capital’s most happening centre.