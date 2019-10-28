Share:

LAHORE - The first three-day match between Pakistan U16 and Bangladesh U16 ended in a draw at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Resuming their second innings from 119 for four, the visiting Bangladesh side was bowled out for 200 runs in 95.2 overs. Bangladesh gained a 283-run overall lead, Nayeem Ahmed, who scored 54 runs in the first innings top-scored with 73 runs in the second innings, his knock was studded with 14 fours.

Tanbir Alam Sham scored 42 runs. For Pakistan, left-arm-spinner Ali Asfand took six wickets while captain Aliyan Mehmood took two wickets for 32 runs. Set a 284-run target, Pakistan batted resolutely in the second innings to avoid a repeat of the first innings batting collapse.

Pakistan played out 43 overs scoring 112 runs for the loss of two wickets when stumps were drawn and the match was declared draw.

Opener Mohammad Shehzad top-scored with an unbeaten 80 off 127 balls, his attacking innings included 14 fours and two sixes. Ahmood Sharif and Amir Hossain took a wicket each for Bangladesh. The next match will be played from October 30 to November 1 at the same venue.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

BANGLADESH U16: 204 all-out, 63.5 overs (Radowan Hossan Siyam 84, Nayeem Ahmed 54; Ahmad Khan 4-43, Ali Asfand 2-31, Aliyan Mehmood 2-53 ) and 200 all-out, 95.2 overs ( Nayeem Ahmed 73, Tanbir Alam Sham 42; Ali Asfand 6-51, Aliyan Mehmood 2-32)

PAKISTAN U16: 117 all-out, 45.1 overs (Ibrar Afzaal Khan 51, Mohammad Shehzad 19; Ahmood Sharif 4-24, Amir Hossain Asif 3-19, Mohammad Musfik Hasan 2-33) and 112-2, 43 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 80 not-out).