LAHORE - Central Punjab U19 cricketers Zain Bin Farooq and Abu Huraira have been fined 50 percent of their match fees for level 2 offences relating to conduct that brings the game into disrepute during their team’s National U19 three-day match against Northern at Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura, last Wednesday.

In a related incident, both the players were charged by on-field umpires Qaiser Khan and Waqar Ahmed for violation of clause 2.21 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The umpires overheard the two players involved in an inappropriate conversation that mounted to bringing the game into disrepute. Both pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanctions imposed by match referee Inamullah.