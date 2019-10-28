Share:

While addressing with the foundation stone laying ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak University, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that we want to see minorities independent and prosperous economically.

General Public will get benefit from construction of this university, he added.

He said people belonging to Sikh Community will attain education from this University.

He said university will be completed in three phases and the project will cost Rs 6 billion.

He said the idea of University was given in 2006 but no special attention was paid towards it.

CM said that Sikh Community all over the world will attain benefit from this university.

He said minorities have special importance in the PTI government, adding education is the top agenda of PTI.

He said he has decided to build 8 universities out of which in some universities classes have been started.

He said Kartarpur corridor will also be inaugurated soon.