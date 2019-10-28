Share:

LAHORE - A 24-year-old man apparently committed suicide by throwing himself under a speedy train near a railway crossing in Ghalib Market, police and rescue workers said on Sunday. His body was moved to the morgue.

The deceased was identified by police as Kashif Ali, a resident of Madina Colony located on Walton Road. An eyewitness said the young man jumped in front of the Lahore-bound train near 7-Up Phatak. As a result, he died on the spot. The police recovered his purse and mobile phone from the railway track. The police were investigating the incident.