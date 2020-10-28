Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman yesterday said all the Pakistani parties were on the same page on the issues of national importance and security.

Speaking at a news conference here, the PPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate, said a joint session of the Parliament must have been called on the Kashmir Black Day.

“We were expecting that a special session of the Parliament would be held to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters on Black day but shockingly this government did not think that it is important to have one,” she said.

Senator Raza Rabbani, Senator Maula Bux Chandio, Senator Sassui Paleejo, Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro and Senator Rubina Khalid were also present at the news conference.

The PPP leader said when it came to the matters of national importance and security, “we all are on the same page.”

During PPP’s tenure, she said, “We held a joint session for Kashmir. But this government is least bothered. The Parliament is just being used for their own ulterior motives. Our Parliament is being insulted and bulldozed,” she added.

The PPP leader said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government held Islamabad hostage for 126 days when it was in opposition but “we will not let them hold Pakistan hostage now.

Who is running the country because PM (Imran) Khan is certainly not? They need to get off their containers and must answer the country as to what they have done. PTI government cannot get away with their incompetence for long. They must respect the Parliament,” she stated.

Sherry Rehman said when the government wanted to pass “draconian laws” in the disguise of the Financial Action task Force, “regular joint sessions were called. Then why not for Kashmir? It would have given a strong statement to the world. We spent three months working on FATF laws with our experts for the greater good of our country and people.”

The PPP, she said, knew how to get it done as “we have removed Pakistan from the grey list before also but this government was all about theatrics. It is shocking that they are applauding each other despite being on the grey list.”