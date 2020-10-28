Share:

Karachi - Ms Angela Aggeler, the charge d’affaires of the United States Mission to Pakistan called on Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed matters of mutual interest. She was accompanied by American Consul General in Karachi Mr Rob Siberstein. The CM, while exchanging views with the visiting diplomat, said that the recent heavy rains had turned thousands of people homeless in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions. He thanked donor agencies, USAID who supported the people without delay. Mr Shah said that his government had taken strict measures to contain coronavirus in the province. “We had closed school when the first case of COVID-19 was detected,” he said and added as a result, the virus was contained to some extent. The CM also discussed American funded projects, such as Jacobabad Institute of medical Sciences and water supply scheme in Jacobabad and other projects in the education sector. The visiting guest assured the CM that the American government would be supporting Sindh in the health and education sectors. Murad Ali Shah presented traditional gifts to the visiting diplomat and thanked her for the visit.