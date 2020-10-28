Share:

LAHORE -Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch has demanded the government repeal the recently passed Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) bill, saying the move is tantamount to destroy the health sector and turn medical education into a money-minting business. Addressing All Pakistan Doctors Convention here on Tuesday, he said the government gave unlimited autonomy to private medical and dental colleges to fix fees and admit students, rejecting the professionals’ opinions and objections.

The Islami Jamait Talba organized the sitting which was attended by the medical students and professionals from different cities.

Baloch warned the government to take into consideration the demands of the medical professional or get ready to face their wrath. He said the JI was fully backing the demands of the professionals regarding the new bill.