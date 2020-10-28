Share:

ISLAMABAD - Black Day was observed on Tuesday in Pakistan; both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and the world over to highlight the illegal and prolonged occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India through its security forces to perpetrate worst-ever atrocities since August 5, 2020.

The Indian Army had invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947, in an attempt to subjugate the Kashmiri people. Since then, despite unabated Indian atrocities, New Delhi is unable to break the will of the brave people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

On August 5 last year, India had taken further illegal and unilateral steps to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and altered its demographic structure.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars were held across Pakistan, in both sides of the LoC and the world over to condemn the Indian invasion as well as revocation of the special status of Kashmir by Modi-led fascist regime.

The day was marked by complete shutdown in Srinagar and other areas on the call of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Democratic Freedom Party and other pro-freedom organizations.

Likewise, protest rallies and demonstrations were held at all districts and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to mark the Black day.

In the State capital Muzaffarabad, a big protest demonstration was staged at the Central Press Club under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell.

All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir aired special programmes regarding the black day.

The print and electronic media published articles and aired special programmes to highlight plight of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Besides, many events were held online due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Black banners, Panaflexes, hoardings and streamers were displayed at prominent roads and places to mark the day in an appropriate manner.

Pakistani missions abroad also organized events and engaged Pakistani diaspora, local parliamentarians, think-tanks and other relevant people to highlight the significance of the day and remind the international community of its obligation to use its influence over India to resolve this decades old conflict.

Pakistan’s Senate had passed a resolution expressing full solidarity with the popular indigenous uprising of the heroic people of IIOJK, terming October 27 as a Black Day in the history of the Kashmiri people.

A five-minute symbolic blackout was observed at the Constitution Avenue to draw the world attention on ‘Kashmir Black Day’.

