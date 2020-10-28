Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal Cabinet taking notice of sacriligeous caricatures issue said that any blasphemous act relating to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is intolerable for Muslims.

The federal Cabinet meeting was held here on Tuesday in the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which the Cabinet reiterated that every forum in the world will be utilised to express sentiments of Muslims against blasphemous caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which were displayed in France and the stance of French President Emmanuel Macron on these sacriligeous images.

The Cabinet also announced to use the OIC forum to express sentiments of Muslims from across the world against these sacriligeous images of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Meanwhile, Ministry of National Food Security briefed the federal Cabinet on availability of wheat stocks in Pakistan and stocks of imported wheat in the country.

Ministry of National Food Security briefed in detail the federal Cabinet and it was informed that 1.5 million metric tons wheat will be available in the country up to January 31st 2021 in the country.

While Ministry of Commerce briefed the cabinet on import schedule of wheat in the country.

The cabinet was informed that transmission of imported wheat will be received in the country within stipulated time frame.

Ministry of Industries and Production briefed the federal Cabinet on availability of sugar and status of imported sugar in the country.

The Cabinet was informed that at the moment, 266,939 metric tons sugar is available in the country, while private sector has imported a total volume of sugar estimated 52,951 metric tons and during the month of November 2020, a total of 300,000 metric tons of sugar will be available in the country.

The Prime Minister instructed the respective authorities to ensure organized and systematic mechanisms to judge accurate requirements of sugar and wheat for as per the needs of the country.

The Prime Minister also ordered to ensure quality of imported wheat.

Meanwhile, Establishment division also briefed the federal Cabinet about appointments on key positions of managing director in different ministries, divisions and their subsequent departments.

The Cabinet was informed that presently 129 vacancies of CEOs are vacant, out of which 33 vacancies are vacant following the absorption of different departments.

Prime Minister Imran khan directed all relevant ministries to fulfill all vacant positions within next three months and also directed to submit report in next meeting of the cabinet, in which vaccant seats can’t be fulfilled with respective reasons.

While Ministry of Law and Justice briefed the federal Cabinet on status of reforms in Pakistan Penal Code and other laws of the country.

The Cabinet on proposed reforms directed the Ministry of Law and Justice put forward the draft of proposed reforms before Cabinet Committee on Legal Reforms with instructions to forward all reforms for final approval before the Cabinet within next three months.

The federal Cabinet also approved proposed amendments from Ministry of Aviation presented in International Civil Aviation Convention.

On import of wheat issue, the federal Cabinet allowed four inspection companies of Trading Corporation of Pakistan to monitor and analyze imported wheat ahead of importing this stock to Pakistan.

The Cabinet approved the decision to export cattles from Pakistan to Gulf countries.

The federal Cabinet also approved the applications received from Peru, Hungary and Colombia for mutual legal assistance.

The Cabinet under Telecommunication Act 1996, handed over the policies issuance matter to Cabinet Committee for Legal Reforms. Following the receipt of proposals from Committee, the cabinet will announce its decision.

Ministry of Railways briefed in detail the federal Cabinet on restructuring and restoration in Railways.

The federal Cabinet was informed that a detailed and comprehensive plan has been devised to turn Pakistan Railways into a independent and profitable institution.

The restructuring in Railways is being done in accordance with the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Finance Ministry, Law and Establishment Division have endorsed this plan for Railways.

The Prime Minister said that this plan for Railways will also help out to ensure completion of ML-1 projects.

The Prime Minister also directed to ensure completion of all these projects within stipulated time frame.

The Cabinet also approved decisions made in the cabinet Committee for energy meeting held on October 15, 2020.

The Cabinet also approved inclusion of Industries and Production into Cabinet Committee for Energy.

The Cabinet also approved decisions taken in the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee,which held on 19th October 2020.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed Ministry of National Food Security to devise a comprehensive package plan for farmers.

The Cabinet meeting was also informed that during the current fiscal year 2020-21 from July to August, current account balance has become 1.2 per cent of GDP, which is a positive economic indicator.

Compared to exports of last year, the ratio of exports witnessed a 27 per cent increase and the value of rupee is getting stronger and stable.

From July to August in 2020, Rs 1004 billion have been accumulated in view of tax collections, which is more than estimated target

Foreign reserves are also increasing after payment of debts, which is major achievement of the PTI government, Cabinet was informed.

Meanwhile, large scale manufacturing sector also witnessed an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to the same period of last year.

The Cabinet also approved Formation of National Medical and Dental Academic Board under Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020.

The Cabinet also announced to commute sentenced periods of jail prisoners.