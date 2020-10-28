Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided on Tuesday to rebuild Quaid-e-Azam Monument on Islamabad Expressway having new components.

A steel structured Quaid-e-Azam Monument was a historic landmark at the western side of Islamabad Expressway along with the national motto of our country Unity, Faith, and Discipline.

However, the sculpture of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, fell down apparently due to heavy wind on August 13, just a day ahead of national independence day.

Now, the civic authority has decided to rebuild the said monument and a formal decision in this regard took place during a meeting of the CDA-DWP, which was chaired by the Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmad on Tuesday.

It was decided in the meeting that the Quaid’s portrait would be re-erected even in a better shape by adding some new features. The total cost of the project will be Rs56 million while fine quality 2mm iron sheets will be used in the making of this portrait.

The proposed length and width of the portrait are 50 feet and 59 feet respectively. The sculpture of Rohtas Fort will also be added in the portrait. A wall will also be constructed to ensure the safety of the portrait.

Meanwhile, the CDA-DWP also considered other agenda items and approved the PC-I of the grade separation facility at intersection of 7th Avenue with Khayban-e-Sohrwardi and the Srinagar Highway, PC-II regarding engagements of consultancy services for alignment and feasibility study of the Eastern Bypass, PC-I regarding construction of multi-purpose ground at Shakarparian phase II and the construction of additional rooms at 22 different educational institutions of the federal capital.